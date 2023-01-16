Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm

"We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one of the worst," Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County.

Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved.

Her rescue regularly deals with surrendered, abandoned and abused animals, but she calls what she witnessed on that farm heartbreaking. In an update on the rescue's Facebook page, they describe finding dozens of dead, sick, hungry farm animals. Some pictures she called too graphic to upload.

"Obviously it's heartbreaking to walk next to some of these dead animals that have died because of lack of care," said Head.

Her rescue partnered with a non-profit called A Critters Chance to rescue dozens of the farm animals and get them the treatment they need.

"Before they came home from the vet, we weren't sure some of them were going to make it," said Head.

She believes cruelty cases like this happen because people don't have enough respect for farm animals.

"They're seen as commodities and products and not seen as the wonderful loving creatures that they are," said Head.

Their job is far from over, but she said seeing these animals recovering reminds her why it's important to take action.

"It's definitely a labor of love. It's rewarding. The rewards outweigh the heartbreak," said Head.

It takes hundreds of dollars to get the animals the medical attention they need. Some of them should be available for adoption within six months.