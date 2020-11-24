Anderson police officers may soon be equipped with body-worn cameras

A $1.3 million bid for 108 cameras was received recently by the city's safety board.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police officers may be equipped with body-worn camera devices by April, 2021.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin, the city's board of public safety received one bid for the purchase of body cameras and one to upgrade in-car computers.

A bid of $1,330,930 for 108 body cameras was received from Utility Associates Inc. The purchase would be made on a five-year contract.

The bid was taken under advisement.

While the state of Indiana requires recordings from body cameras be maintained for six months, the Utility Associates proposal would keep the video in storage for five years.

Police officials hope to have the camera system operational by the end of the first quarter of 2021.