Part II: America’s looming housing crisis; How did we get here?

MUNCIE, Ind. — The CDC moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of the year.

Even though there has been talk of an extension of the moratorium on evictions, experts say it’s simply “kicking the can down the road.”

Experts say without a solution to unemployment a housing crisis is inevitable.

13News' Sarah Jones headed to Muncie because its similar to so many cities across Indiana and the nation where there is a shortage of affordable, safe housing.

Pre-pandemic, 27 percent of Indiana renters earned an average of $25,100 or less for a family of four, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The coalition says the state was short by more than 130,000 affordable safe homes for low-income individuals in the nation.

The economic impact of the pandemic on employment and income has exacerbated and exposed the cracks and gaps many Americans face in access to to internet connectivity, education, and food.

Experts are predicting a housing crisis marked by evictions and foreclosures.

The forecasted housing crisis is set to hit the nation. But for Muncie residents; lawmakers, landlords, organizations and courts are coming together to try to find solutions to help offset the fallout of the forecasted housing crisis.