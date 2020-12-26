Part I: America is heading towards a housing crisis, experts say

The economic impact of the pandemic on employment and income has exacerbated and exposed the gaps many Americans face.

MUNCIE, Ind — The CDC moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of the year.

Experts say it’s simply “kicking the can down the road.”

The economic impact of the pandemic on employment and income has exacerbated and exposed the cracks and gaps many Americans face in access to to internet connectivity, education, and food.

Experts say without a solution to unemployment a housing crisis is inevitable.

13News' Sarah Jones headed to Muncie. Like many cities across the nation, it was once a manufacturing home to industrial giants.