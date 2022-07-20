AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

By 6 p.m., just short of 7,000 customers were still without power.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana.

"Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.

The company tweeted that they were aware of the issue and were working to quickly address it.

"We are aware of a large outage impacting customers on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis. Our crews are on-site now working as quickly and safely to restore power," AES said in the tweet.

By 6 p.m., just short of 7,000 customers were still without power.

Never a great time to be without power, but certainly during this kind of heat. 10,000+ AES customers out in Marion County #13weather pic.twitter.com/yKmpujoOP4 — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 20, 2022

Those who need to escape this extreme heat can do so at any of Indy Parks' cooling centers and splash pads located across the city.

Indy Parks cooling centers:

Bethel Park Family Center , 2850 Bethel Avenue, M-F 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

, 2850 Bethel Avenue, M-F 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Brookside Park Family Center , 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

, 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Christian Park Family Center, 4200 English Avenue, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4200 English Avenue, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Drive, M-F 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2345 Pagoda Drive, M-F 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Municipal Gardens Family Center, 1831 Lafayette Road, M&W 12 - 8 p.m., Tu&Th 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 2 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1831 Lafayette Road, M&W 12 - 8 p.m., Tu&Th 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 2 - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Riverside Park Family Center, 2420 North Riverside East Drive, M-F 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2420 North Riverside East Drive, M-F 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thatcher Park Family Center, 4649 West Vermont Street, M,W,F 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tu&Th 1 - 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4649 West Vermont Street, M,W,F 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tu&Th 1 - 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Washington Park Family Center, 3130 East 30th Street, M-F 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3130 East 30th Street, M-F 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Watkins Park Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Street, M-F 12 - 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Windsor Village Family Center, 6510 East 25th Street, M-F 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Splash Pads:

Open 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

*Open 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

*Arsenal Park: 1400 E 46th St.

1400 E 46th St. Bel Aire Park: 2901 W Mooresville Rd.

2901 W Mooresville Rd. Bertha Ross Park : 3700 N Clifton Ave.

: 3700 N Clifton Ave. Carson Park: 5400 S High School Rd.

5400 S High School Rd. Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

4200 English Ave. Clayton LaSalle : 401 S LaSalle St.

: 401 S LaSalle St. Grassy Creek : 10510 E 30th St.

: 10510 E 30th St. Haughville Park: 520 N Belleview Pl.

520 N Belleview Pl. Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Dr.

6363 Spring Mill Dr. Jake Greene Park : 1700 Franklin Rd.

: 1700 Franklin Rd. Municipal Gardens : 1831 N Lafayette Rd.

: 1831 N Lafayette Rd. Riverwood Park : 7201 Crittenden Ave.

: 7201 Crittenden Ave. Stout Field Park: 3820 W Bradbury Rd.

3820 W Bradbury Rd. Wes Montgomery : 3400 N Hawthrone Ln.

: 3400 N Hawthrone Ln. Wildwood Park : 8100 Southeastern Ave.

: 8100 Southeastern Ave. Willard Park: 1901 Washington St.

1901 Washington St. *Windsor Village: 6510 E 25th St.

Other precautions:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without access to air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, if you must be outside take frequent breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned area if possible.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and seek medical attention if symptoms occur, call 911 if you need assistance.

Look before you lock! Pay special attention when locking up vehicles to ensure no children or pets are left inside. Temperatures inside a car can become lethal in a matter of minutes. It is easy to become distracted and forget others are in the vehicle.

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have plenty of water to drink.

Perform preventative maintenance on HVAC units such as replacing filters to reduce strain on the units. Also raising the setting on your thermostat, a couple degrees can help reduce strain on the unit and lower power consumption.