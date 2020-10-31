x
25-year-old man wounded in Anderson shooting has died

It happened Thursday in a neighborhood near 21st & Morton Streets.
Credit: Ken de la Bastide/The Herald Bulletin
Police say an Anderson man died Friday from gunshot wounds after an incident in the 400 block of West 21st Street.

ANDERSON, Indiana — Police are investigating a shooting that killed an Anderson man.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at a home near 21st & Morton Streets.

Anderson Police said Quincy M. Malone, 25, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but died Friday during surgery.

Joel Sandefur, a police department spokesperson, said Malone was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died Friday during surgery.

Sandefur said officers are following several leads and that an investigation is ongoing.

