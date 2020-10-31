25-year-old man wounded in Anderson shooting has died

It happened Thursday in a neighborhood near 21st & Morton Streets.

ANDERSON, Indiana — Police are investigating a shooting that killed an Anderson man.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at a home near 21st & Morton Streets.

Anderson Police said Quincy M. Malone, 25, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but died Friday during surgery.

