Here's who is performing at the 2023 Indy Pride Festival

Tickets for the 2023 Indy Pride Festival are now on sale for $8 each through May 22, with prices increasing to $10 each after that date.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride announced the entertainment lineup for its upcoming outdoor festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 Indy Pride Festival, taking place Saturday, June 10 at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis, will be headlined by Saucy Santana ("Material Girl," "Bop Bop") and Deborah Cox ("Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," "Absolutely Not").

"RuPaul's Drag Race" queens Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous and Morgan McMichaels will perform on the 1-800-Quit-Now Main Stage, as well as singer-songwriter Maude Latour ("One More Weekend," "Lola").

The Indy Pride Parade, presented by Delta Faucet, will precede the festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Massachusetts Avenue. More than 170 organizations and businesses will walk in the parade this year.

The festival, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., will feature three entertainment stages with both national and local performers, a variety of food vendors, bars, a family-friendly fun zone, and vendor village.