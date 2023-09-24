2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

The winning tickets were sold at gas stations in Orleans and Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who purchased a lottery ticket for Saturday's drawing might want to check their tickets.

While no one won the Powerball jackpot, two winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana over the weekend. No jackpot winner means the total prize grows to $785 million for Monday's drawing.

One winning ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station at 281 S. Maple St. in the southern Indiana town of Orleans. The other winning ticket was sold at the Payless Liquors at 5230 Rockville Road in Indianapolis.