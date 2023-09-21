No jackpot, but 4 big-winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

Winning tickets worth $50,000 or more were sold in the Hoosier state on Sept. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no jackpot, but four Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Wednesday's drawing are worth a lot of money.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets carry a value of at least $50,000. Since no one won the Powerball jackpot, it's value has now risen to $725 million, which is the eighth highest value in the game's history.

A $150,000-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at the Marathon Food Center at 50 S. Morton St. in Franklin.

Three winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold at three different locations:

The Hoosier Lottery reminds anyone who might have a winning ticket to ensure their ticket is in a safe place and consider meeting with a financial advisor. They can also contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim winnings.