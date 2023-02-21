1 year until 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Between Hoosier hospitality and Hoosier hysteria, the committee is determined to make it the greatest All-Star Weekend ever.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ball is officially in Indianapolis’ court as the city prepares to host the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend next February.

A group of more than 50 volunteers and community leaders traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah last weekend to observe this year's event.

“Without those 50 people, I don’t think we would’ve been able to see everything going on. There were a ton of things going on,” said Danny Lopez with Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

The current All-Star Committee is made up of about 400 people from around the state and city.

Indianapolis will host the event Feb. 16-18, 2024.

"We know in our hearts it's going to be the greatest [NBA] All-Star in history." - Steve Simon



Our Host Committee has spent the weekend in Utah learning from the 2023 hosts in preparation of #NBAAllStar 2024 in Indy!@PacersSportsEnt @IndyDT @IndSportsCorp @VisitIndy pic.twitter.com/fgd8TmiQNx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 19, 2023

Between Hoosier hospitality and Hoosier hysteria, the committee is determined to make it the greatest All-Star Weekend ever.

“It’s nice to say we got next,” Lopez said. “People are just thrilled to be the Mecca of basketball for that weekend. It makes sense to have that here in Indiana.”

The ball is officially in our court Indy! We got next.#NBAAllStar2024 | https://t.co/n5zYcIOfdE pic.twitter.com/uf68UQxyBe — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 20, 2023

The weekend-long event has not come to the Circle City since 1985 when it was held in the Hoosier Dome. It was then postponed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, Larry Bird drove an IndyCar up Fifth Avenue in New York to deliver the All-Star bid on behalf of Indianapolis.

Now, that dream is finally coming true.

“We do these big, complicated events really well,” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s not hard to sell Indy because of its long resume of successful events including the 2012 Super Bowl, the College Football National Championship and the entire NCAA basketball tournament in a bubble.

The committee plans to utilize the city’s walkable downtown, nearby venues and dedicated volunteers.

The All-Star Game is also an international event, with about 250 countries around the world broadcasting it. The committee hopes to showcase and involve different cultures throughout the city.

Plus, final renovations at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will also be completed in time for a new fan experience.