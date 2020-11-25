x
NBA All-Star Game moved to 2024 in Indianapolis

The game was previously set to be held in Indianapolis in 2021.
Credit: WTHR
Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA All-Star Game will no longer be played in Indianapolis in 2021. Instead, the city will host the game in 2024.

The Pacers made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to announce that although the 2021 All-Star Game won't be played in Indianapolis, we will host @NBAAllStar 2024," the tweet said. "We are excited to keep working on our plans to showcase our city and state in February 2024."

All-Star Weekend was initially scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021. It will now move to Feb. 16-18, 2024. Plans for a revised 2021 All-Star Game have not yet be revealed.

The 2024 All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024. In a statement, Pacers owner Herb Simon said planning for a 2021 game put them ahead of schedule for the 2024 event.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring Indiana the very best All-Star experience in 2024. The efforts of so many Hoosiers to prepare for NBA All-Star 2021 put us ahead of the game for the hard work to come, and we are so grateful to the NBA for once again recognizing Indianapolis as a city that delivers world-class events," Simon said.

Cleveland and Salt Lake City will host the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games, respectively.

