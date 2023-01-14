1 killed in shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened near Rawles Avenue and South Post Road on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed Saturday night in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 5:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near the intersection with South Post Road.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the person who died, named any suspects or shared any further details about this shooting.