1 killed in shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened near the intersection of East 21st Street and Shoreland Drive, which is east of North Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police investigated a deadly shooting Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot at around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of East 21st Street and Shoreland Drive, which is located between North Post Road and North Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD said police arrived to find the person who had been shot. That person, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared further details about the shooting or if any suspects had been identified or arrested.