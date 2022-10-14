x
IMPD: 1 person critically injured in East Washington Street shooting

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Credit: WTHR/Josh Blankenship

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was badly injured in an east side shooting Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, which is a few blocks east of Sherman Drive.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed officers investigating calls about a shooting found a person with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated.

