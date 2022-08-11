1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead.
A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon.
Police haven't shared many details but said it was a head-on collision between the moped and a semi-tractor trailer.
The spokesperson said a crash team was investigating and that officers were working to notify the victim's family.
