1 dead after Boone County crash involving moped, truck

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Boone County are investigating after a collision involving a moped Wednesday left one person dead.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 50 North near Lebanon.

Police haven't shared many details but said it was a head-on collision between the moped and a semi-tractor trailer.

The spokesperson said a crash team was investigating and that officers were working to notify the victim's family.