Report your issues involving Indiana unemployment benefits

As part of our year-long investigation into unemployment delays, WTHR is collecting this information to share with DWD.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have experienced a delay or other problems involving your unemployment insurance claims – including state benefits and/or federal pandemic benefits – please fill out the short report linked below. WTHR will forward all submitted reports to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

As part of our year-long investigation into unemployment delays, WTHR is collecting this information to share with DWD because many viewers have experienced long delays in receiving their unemployment benefits and have expressed difficulty in getting a resolution from DWD staff.

13News has already reported dozens of complaints to DWD from Hoosiers experiencing lengthy delays in obtaining their unemployment benefits, and some of those emails from WTHR and our viewers have resulted in expedited case resolutions. We cannot guarantee that submitting a report will expedite a resolution of your claim. But we hope it will!