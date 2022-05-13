13 Investigates: MIBOR identifies top six companies buying Indiana homes

The Realtor association said it’s currently looking at records to see just how much of an impact the companies are having on the local housing market.

INDIANAPOLIS — Private companies are buying more homes across the nation and in Central Indiana.

MIBOR Realtor Association tells 13 Investigates it’s identified six national and international companies that are doing most of the investment buying locally.

MIBOR said it is currently looking at federal and state records to see just how much of an impact these companies are having on the central Indiana housing market.

It's difficult to track each of these sales, because companies and their subsidiaries frequently use different names.

The top six companies buying homes are Tricon, FirstKey, American Homes 4 Rent, Amherst, Progress and Yamasa. Yamasa is a Japanese company also involved in aircraft leasing and solar power, according to its website, not the soy sauce company.

13 Investigates took a closer look at the six companies.

Amherst's website reports, as of December 2021, the company bought more than 46,000 homes nationwide.

As of May 13, American Homes 4 Rent had 101 listings in Indiana.

Tricon had 88 listings in the Indianapolis area. The rental properties were available for $1,389-2,199 a month. The company recently told shareholders it is "selectively engaging with media to help shape a positive industry narrative."

In first-quarter literature, Tricon said it prefers to be called a housing provider and argues it's not "boxing out first-time home buyers." Shareholders were told the company owns less than a half-percent of the homes for sale in individual markets.