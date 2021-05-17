Indiana to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19, 2021.
The programs that will end are:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors.
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.
“There are 'help wanted' signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” Holcomb said. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week."
Holcomb said Indiana’s unemployment rate, which jumped to more than 17 percent at the height of the pandemic, has recovered to 3.9 percent.
What other people are reading:
- Human remains found in Brownsburg storage facility identified as Roger Farmer Jr., son charged with murder
- Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
- These stores plan to keep requiring masks for now
- Randolph County woman hit and killed by train
- Let the singing begin! Brood X cicada spotted at Indiana park