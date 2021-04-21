Vaping and e-liquids tax included in new Indiana budget

The tax is 25 percent wholesale on closed systems like vaping pods and 15 percent retail on the open systems like refillables.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who vape are going to end up paying more as a tax is being added in the new state budget.

The tax is 25 percent wholesale on closed systems like vaping pods and 15 percent retail on the open systems like refillables. That 15 percent on retail would be about $1.50 more for a two-pack of vaping pods.

The Senate had originally planned on a flat 10 percent tax at retailers, but that was highly criticized as being too low.

“We are very pleased that the state Legislature has recognized the importance of implementing a meaningful tax on vaping and e-liquids. We pushed back on the original Senate amount because it was not nearly enough to have an effect on discouraging Hoosier youth from taking up vaping, which too frequently leads to cigarette smoking for this group," said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO Indiana Chamber of Commerce. "Ultimately, Senate leadership recognized this as well and, working with House leaders, has put forth a strong tax system on vaping and e-liquids. Now, all of those products will be taxed on par with traditional tobacco ones, as they should be."

The Senate rejected a 50 cents-per-pack increase in the state's cigarette tax. The state's 99.5 cents per pack rate was last raised in 2007.

“While the Indiana Chamber is still disappointed that there was very little interest in raising the cigarette tax this session, imposing the state’s first vaping and e-cigarette tax is a big step and will positively impact the health of many young Hoosiers in particular,” Brinegar said.