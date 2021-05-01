x
Senate bill aims to ban flavored vape juice

If passed, Senate Bill 45 would ban the manufacture, distribute or market flavored e-liquid in Indiana.
On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than three-quarters of the 805 confirmed and probable illnesses from vaping involved THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana senator is hoping to ban the sale and use of flavored e-liquid, also known as vape juice, for all ages.

Sen. Ronald Grooms, a Republican who represents Indiana's 46th District, authored the bill. If passed, it would ban the manufacture, distribute or market flavored e-liquid in Indiana.

The bill defines "flavored e-liquid" as liquid used in an electronic cigarette that "contains a constituent ingredient, agent, or other compound or concentrate that is added for the purpose of imparting a characterizing flavor."

Violation of the law would result in a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail or a $500 fine.

If the bill is passed, it would go into effect July 1, 2021.

