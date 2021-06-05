Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop-up clinic today on Indy's west side

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, June 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCPHD partnering with west side churches for pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Marion County Public Health Department will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, New Direction Worship Center, and Promise Land Christian Community Church.

The clinic will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1301 N. Goodlet Ave. on the west side of Indianapolis.

The clinic will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for individuals 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, and anyone who receives a vaccine will receive a $10 gift card.

Vaccine sign-up in Marion County aimed at non-English-speaking residents

As of this week, just a third of Marion County residents had their shots, with non-white and non-English-speaking residents especially reluctant to roll up their sleeves. The biggest obstacles? Language barriers and trust, according to Jackie Rodriguez with the Immigrant Welcome Center.

"A lot of our communities have a tendency not to trust government or officials based on their lived experiences," Rodriguez said, and "If the information is not available in their own language, they have a harder time understanding what's going on and what resources are available to them."

The Immigrant Welcome Center is one of the groups helping with a vaccine sign-up hotline set for Saturday.

This latest campaign, heavily promoted on social media, includes 65 volunteers fluent in at least one of nine languages: Arabic, Burmese, English, French, Hakha Chin, Mandarin, Spanish, Swahili and Yoruba.

Volunteers will answer questions about the vaccine, direct callers to the most convenient clinic and stress why non-English speaking residents are among those at highest risk of getting COVID.

The hotline runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The number is (317) 327-2100.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.34 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6:00 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 597,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 172.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.71 million deaths. More than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

Hawaii's governor says the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached.

The state Department of Health website says 59% of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% has finished their dosing regimen.