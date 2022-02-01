IU Health ranked among best in the nation, No. 1 in Indiana

IU Health was ranked in the top 50 in six different categories and it's the only nationally ranked adult hospital in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report named Indiana University Health as one of the nation’s top adult hospitals for the 25th consecutive year.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.

The rankings had IU Health as the No. 1 hospital in the state and in Indianapolis. IU Health was also in the top 50 in six different categories and it's the only nationally ranked adult hospital in Indiana.

IU Health, which operates Methodist, University and Saxony hospitals, was rated as high performing nationally in five specialties, with a sixth specialty achieving a top 50 national ranking:

U.S. News also rates hospitals for 20 common procedures and conditions and IU Health Medical Center was rated as high performing in 10: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Other IU Health hospitals rated as high performing for specialties or procedures and conditions are:

IU Health Arnett for COPD, heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

for COPD, heart attack, heart failure and stroke. IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for kidney failure, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

for kidney failure, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure and stroke. IU Health Bloomington for kidney failure, COPD, heart attack and stroke.

for kidney failure, COPD, heart attack and stroke. IU Health North for orthopedics, heart failure, hip replacement and pneumonia.

for orthopedics, heart failure, hip replacement and pneumonia. IU Health West for geriatrics, pulmonology, kidney failure, COPD, heart failure, hip fracture, pneumonia and stroke.

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health was also ranked as among the top children’s hospitals in the country.

U.S. News had Riley Hospital nationally ranked in all 10 of the pediatric specialties covered in this year's rankings and it recognized Riley Hospital as Indiana's best children's hospital.

Riley Hospital also had three programs ranked in the top 10 nationally and for others ranked in the top 25:

Urology—third in the U.S.

Cardiology & Heart Surgery— sixth in the U.S.

Pulmonology—seventh in the U.S.

Pediatric Nephrology—13th in the U.S.

Neonatology—15th in the U.S.

Pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery—17th in the U.S.

Pediatric cancer—24th in the U.S.

Pediatric diabetes & endocrinology—34th in the U.S.

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery—47th in the U.S.

Pediatric Orthopedics—48th in the U.S.

Riley Hospital credited its "enduring collaborations with the Indiana University School of Medicine," for it being ranked eighth in the nation for NIH research funding, totaling more than $34.8 million in 2021.