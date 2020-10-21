Indiana coronavirus updates: State shares detailed plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Oct. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

State shares detailed plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

We've learned about Indiana's plan to hand out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.

The State Department of Health's plan will roll out in three phases.

The first to receive the vaccine will be health care workers, followed by those most at risk. The workers included in the first phase include everyone employed in health care settings, from hospitals and long-term care facilities to pharmacies, dialysis and emergency medical workers.

The determination of who is at-risk will be based on the latest evidence and research at the time and includes people age 65 and older and with other health problems that would put them at higher risk for COVID-19.

The first phase will use hospitals that are prepared to administer to health care workers, then expand to use local health departments and commercial pharmacies.

The second phase of vaccinations will include those who are at an elevated risk by their working or living circumstances. The goal of the second phase is to limit the spread of the virus.

People included in this phase are those in correctional facilities, group homes, shelters and essential workers who are in situations where social distancing is not possible and transmission risk is high. That group encompasses professions such as police officers and firefighters, teachers, and those who work in food service, retail, utilities, public transit, warehouses, indoor construction and public health.

Once the first two phases are complete and a vaccine is widely available, health officials will begin to administer it to the general public.

The state may also call on the Indiana National Guard to assist with the plan.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 221,000 deaths and 3.29 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 40.79 million confirmed cases with more than 1.12 million deaths and 27.91 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

3 Indianapolis Public Library branches to reopen Wednesday after deep cleaning

The East Washington, Southport and Warren branches of the Indianapolis Public Library are expected to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 21 after closing Tuesday for deep cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns.

A staff member who had worked at the East Washington and Southport locations discovered they had been exposed to a family member who tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have also closed the Warren branch due to potential staff exposure. https://t.co/k9sIy8YGRi — Indianapolis Public Library (@indylibrary) October 20, 2020

The library also said the Warren branch closed out of an abundance of caution Tuesday due to a separate incident where a staff member may have been exposed to the virus.

Library patrons who visited these branches on or around Oct. 17-19 are encouraged to self-monitor for any symptoms.

Family, friends among least trusted for COVID-19 information, poll finds

Americans have lost trust across the board in the people and institutions informing them about the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USAFacts.

The poll finds that the percentage of people saying they trust COVID-19 information from their state or local governments, the news media, social media and their friends and family has dropped significantly compared to similar questions in April. A large chunk of Americans say they find it hard to know if coronavirus information is accurate.

Americans are split on how easy it is to know if information about COVID-19 is true or not according to a new @USAFacts / AP-NORC Poll. Reliable information about treatments and school reopening is the hardest to come by. https://t.co/AJuj64HfKC pic.twitter.com/dZXCnU8ORn — AP-NORC Center (@APNORC) October 20, 2020

Just 16 percent say they trust coronavirus information from President Donald Trump a great deal or quite a bit, down from 23 percent in April. And 64 percent now say they trust Trump only a little or not at all on COVID-19. Only social media, at 72 percent, is less trusted.

The family doctor ranks highest when it comes to whom Americans trust for information about the coronavirus, with 53 percent saying they trust their health provider a great deal or quite a bit. After their doctors, 36 percent said they have high trust in federal health officials at agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, 26 percent in state or local governments, 18 percent in news media, 17 percent in family and friends, 16 percent in Trump, 12 percent in search engines and just 6 percent in social media.

But although their health provider is the source people trust the most, the poll finds its the source people check in with the least.

Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.