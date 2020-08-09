Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County bars, nightclubs reopening Tuesday at limited capacity; street closures end for outdoor dining options

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Sept. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County bars, nightclubs reopening Tuesday at limited capacity; street closures end for outdoor dining options

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, bars and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen at 25 percent capacity and 50 percent capacity for outdoor seating. The bars and nightclubs must close by midnight.

Customers at bars and nightclubs must be seated at tables with no more than six people per table. Bar-top seating will continue to be closed.

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be expanded to 75 percent capacity with social distancing measures.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett confirmed the road closures for the "Dine Out Indy" program, which includes Mass Ave and Broad Ripple Avenue, will end after Labor Day.

Public health officials continue to encourage businesses and restaurants to arrange for outdoor dining and seating, weather permitting.

Hogsett said there is no financially feasible way to permanently close downtown streets that are in parking meter zones.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 189,000 deaths and 2.33 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 27.34 million confirmed cases with more than 892,000 deaths and 18.34 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Hamilton Southeastern students beginning hybrid schedule Tuesday

Pre-K through fourth grade students in the Hamilton Southeastern school district are beginning a hybrid learning schedule Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HSE began the school year in a fully virtual model — the only district in Hamilton County to do so.

Students in fifth grade or higher will begin a hybrid learning schedule Thursday, Sept. 17.

Students will be divided alphabetically to attend school on-site at 50 percent capacity and virtually.