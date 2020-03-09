x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Education

WATCH LIVE: IU provides COVID update after 30 Greek houses placed on quarantine

It comes after more than a thousand students at Greek houses were placed under quarantine.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

It comes after more than a thousand students at Greek houses were placed under quarantine. The university also reports 30 of the 40 chapters are under quarantine. In some cases, the positivity rate in those homes is 20 percent or higher. Due to the high numbers, the university said it is impossible to pull out infected students for isolation or non-infected students to put them into different housing.

IU said it is not seeing the same sort of surge in cases in the dorms.

Chapters Directed to Quarantine:

  1. Acacia
  2. Alpha Chi Omega
  3. Alpha Delta Pi
  4. Alpha Epsilon Phi
  5. Alpha Epsilon Pi
  6. Alpha Gamma Delta
  7. Alpha Omicron Pi
  8. Alpha Phi
  9. Alpha Sigma Phi
  10. Alpha Xi Delta
  11. Beta Sigma Psi
  12. Beta Theta Pi
  13. Chi Omega
  14. Delta Gamma
  15. Delta Zeta
  16. Gamma Phi Beta
  17. Kappa Alpha Theta
  18. Kappa Delta
  19. Kappa Kappa Gamma
  20. Phi Delta Theta
  21. Phi Gamma Delta
  22. Phi Kappa Psi
  23. Pi Beta Phi
  24. Pi Kappa Phi
  25. Phi Sigma Kappa
  26. Sigma Alpha Epsilon
  27. Sigma Chi
  28. Sigma Phi Epsilon
  29. Theta Chi
  30. Zeta Tau Alpha

Related Articles