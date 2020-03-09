WATCH LIVE: IU provides COVID update after 30 Greek houses placed on quarantine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.
It comes after more than a thousand students at Greek houses were placed under quarantine. The university also reports 30 of the 40 chapters are under quarantine. In some cases, the positivity rate in those homes is 20 percent or higher. Due to the high numbers, the university said it is impossible to pull out infected students for isolation or non-infected students to put them into different housing.
IU said it is not seeing the same sort of surge in cases in the dorms.
Chapters Directed to Quarantine:
- Acacia
- Alpha Chi Omega
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Epsilon Phi
- Alpha Epsilon Pi
- Alpha Gamma Delta
- Alpha Omicron Pi
- Alpha Phi
- Alpha Sigma Phi
- Alpha Xi Delta
- Beta Sigma Psi
- Beta Theta Pi
- Chi Omega
- Delta Gamma
- Delta Zeta
- Gamma Phi Beta
- Kappa Alpha Theta
- Kappa Delta
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Phi Delta Theta
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Phi Kappa Psi
- Pi Beta Phi
- Pi Kappa Phi
- Phi Sigma Kappa
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Sigma Chi
- Sigma Phi Epsilon
- Theta Chi
- Zeta Tau Alpha