Indiana coronavirus updates: All Marion County schools must be virtual learning as of Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

All Marion County schools must be virtual learning as of Monday

Earlier this month, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett ordered all Marion County schools from grades K-12 to return to virtual instruction no later than Monday, Nov. 30.

IPS, the county's largest school district, returned to virtual learning Monday, Nov. 23.

Perry Township schools are beginning remote learning Nov. 30.

Extra-curricular and sporting events can only include participants, parents, guardians and support personnel.

The order ends Jan. 15, 2021.

Greenfield-Central Junior High School moves to hybrid schedule Monday

Greenfield-Central Junior High School students are moving to a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 30 and will follow it for at least three weeks, though Friday, Dec. 18. The two-week winter break starts the following Monday.

Students with last names starting with A through K will have in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays, while students with last names L through Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will have virtual learning on Wednesdays.

The school corporation said the adjusted schedule was required due to "an increase in COVID-related absences among our students and staff."

Southern Hancock County schools move to virtual learning Monday

CSC Southern Hancock School District announced that all six schools will switch to virtual learning for the week of Nov. 30 due to a lack of available staff in the schools and transportation department.

New Palestine High School currently has five positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.38 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 266,000 deaths and 5.06 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 62.73 million confirmed cases with more than 1.45 million deaths and 40.12 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Boone County office modifications begin Monday

Boone County Health Department officials announced that starting Monday, Nov. 30, many Boone County offices will be modified due to the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The Assessor's Office and the Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public.

The following will be in-person by appointment only:

Adult Probation

Area Plan

Auditor's Office

Clerk's Office

Commissioners' Office

Community Corrections

Guardian Ad-Litem

Health Department

Highway Department

Juvenile Probation

Maintenance

Prosecutor's Office

Recorder's Office

Soil & Water District

Solid Waste District

Surveyor's Office

The Courts and Sheriff's Office will be operating as normal.