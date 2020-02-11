Indiana coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci says US will deal with 'a whole lot of hurt' with surging coronavirus cases

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Nov. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 230,000 deaths and 3.63 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 46.5 million confirmed cases with more than 1.2 million deaths and 31 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fauci: US to deal with 'a whole lot of hurt' with surging coronavirus cases

The government’s top infectious diseases expert is cautioning that the U.S. will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments in a Washington Post interview take issue with President Donald Trump’s frequent assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.

Fauci says the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.

Speaking of the risks, Fauci says he believes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.” Fauci, who’s on the White House coronavirus task force, says that perspective is “the economy and reopening the country.”

In response, White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump always puts people’s well-being first and Deere charges that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday’s election.

Deere says Fauci “has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy” but instead is “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known.”

Fauci has said that in his decades of public service, he’s never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

Victory Field hosting drive-thru food distribution event Monday

Victory Field is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event to bring awareness to food insecurities in Central Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food distribution is Monday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

People must enter Victory Field’s parking lot off West Street. After receiving their boxed goods, vehicles will exit the lot onto Maryland Street.

Monumental Marathon goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is going virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is asking runners to participate by completing the “Marathon in a Month."

Runners or walkers will have from Nov. 1-30 to complete 26.2 miles at their leisure by customizing the distance they run at any given time. Participants will log their results in their Beyond Monumental account.

Marathon in a Month participants will receive a performance fleece and commemorative finisher medal.