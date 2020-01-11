Coronavirus causes a strange 2020 Indy Halloween

The coronavirus caused a 2020 Halloween with extra precautions and less participation.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treat in front of the jail downtown. Deputies wearing gloves passed out sanitized candy packages to kids in costumes, forced to stay in their vehicles.



In Pike Township, the first ever trunk-or-treat event at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church was adapted for the pandemic.

People drove their vehicles through a double drive-thru line, where church members offered children a drawstring knapsack filled with treats in a touchless, socially distanced process.

"We ask them to open up their trunk and we put that stuff in their trunk,” youth pastor Jamil Campbell said. “We share a laugh and just greet each other. We wanted to have people out here and walk around in the parking lot and do the whole actual trunk or treat thing. But because of the Marion County Numbers going up, we wanted to make sure that we kept everybody safe."

Kids in cute costumes could only be enjoyed looking through the windows of vehicles.

Very quiet #Halloween2020. The number of kids door-to-door #trickortreating seems to be way down. Fewer homes giving away candy too. Blame #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XhPpXdAR2K — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) October 31, 2020

Health officials discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. But Mike Bowman has put up big Halloween displays in his front yard for 20 years to hand out candy at his home on the northwest side.

He greeted children in his driveway. But children grabbed their own baggie full of candy from a bowl on a table in his entryway.

"It's a personal choice as everything else,” Bowman said. “As long as everyone is wearing a mask, they're doing social distance. They're taking the candy. We're not handing it to them. So, I think it's as safe as it can be."



Despite perfect weather, Bowman said the number of trick-or-treaters was definitely way down this year in his neighborhood. Also, fewer houses gave away candy. Some of the few that did just left treat bags at their doorstep.

"Not too many kids are out this year and not too many people are actually giving out candy this year because COVID is going on right now,” concluded Mario Clark, walking his son, dressed in a S.W.A.T. costume, through the neighborhood.