Hospital housekeeper gets vaccine

As a frontline worker, Bobbie Larrison was among the first health care workers to be offered the vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than 10 years, Bobbie Larrison has been keeping patients' rooms clean.

13News first spoke with the IU Health North hospital housekeeper in April during the initial peak of the pandemic.

Last spring, she told 13News her role was to keep health care workers, patients, and their families safe during this pandemic by cleaning everything from light switches, to door handles in patient's rooms.

"At first it was a kind a fear thing, but now it’s been like a year now, and we can’t keep letting it wear us down, we gotta make the best of it," Larrison said.

And as a frontline worker, she was among the first health care workers to be offered the vaccine.

"At first I was thinking, 'Do I want to do it? I don’t want to do it.' And then I was like, 'I’m going to do it.' And then I felt good that I did it, and I was very pleased that I did it," Larrison said.

She says she didn’t have any side effects.

"It makes your arm sore like the flu shot and emotionally I felt happy I was getting it, I was excited," Larrison said.

She said that she and her husband, like everyone, have had to make the best of the situation. Their holidays weren't the same. The Larrisons have a large family and get togethers usually include 12 to 25 people. But this year, there was a lot of FaceTiming and phone calls.

Over the last several months, her everyday has become a new normal.

"I don’t really have a hardest day. I just get up, go to work and make the best of it and we’ll get through this better," Larrison said.

But the best moments remain the same, "when a patient goes home."