Fishers firefighters take advantage of cancer screening

The blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — Firefighters in Fishers now have access to groundbreaking cancer screening.

The blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. More than 140 of the Fishers Fire Department's firefighters are getting tested.

It could be a game changer, considering firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer because of what they're exposed to on the job.

"The number one goal of our job is life safety. And I think for us, taking care of our own lives right now, so that we can be able to take care of the public, is instrumental in us being successful in our careers and what we do," said Fishers Fire Department Lt. William Ortiz.