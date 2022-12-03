Longtime IFD firefighter who assisted at Ground Zero after 9/11 laid to rest

Chief Mark Rapp Sr. was a founding member of Indiana Task Force 1 and traveled to New York City with the unit after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indiana Task Force 1 said goodbye on Saturday to a longtime firefighter who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

Retired IFD Chief Mark Rapp Sr. was a founding member of Indiana Task Force 1 and was in charge of the unit's Search and Rescue Team while it assisted with the recovery efforts after the attacks. Rapp was diagnosed with cancer after his 10-day deployment at the Twin Towers site.

Rapp told 13News in 2015 that even after his diagnosis, he would have still made the decision to go to Ground Zero and would have become a firefighter.

He died March 4 at the age of 66. As Rapp's cancer diagnosis was linked to his work during the Ground Zero response, his death is considered a Line of Duty Death.

He received full honors during his funeral Friday evening. Prior to the services, Indiana State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker met with Rapp's family and presented them with the State of Indiana EMS Star of Life, a letter from Gov. Eric Holcomb, the State Fire Marshal's Office Meritorious Service Medal and an Indiana state flag.

Hank Harris, Local 416 President, presented the IAFF Medal of Honor and IFD Chief Ernest Malone awarded Rapp the IFD Medal of Honor, which is the highest distinction the IFD gives.

"Chief Rapp was remembered as a solid firefighter and officer but more importantly, an extraordinary man who left the #IFD better than he found it," IFD said in a tweet.

And, on Saturday, a procession of first responders brought him to Crown Hill Cemetary where he was laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety section.

The route passed under three Garrison Flags. The first was at the 9/11 Memorial near IFD Station 13 and the second was at IFD Station 7, both were stations that Rapp served at during his time with IFD.

The procession passed under a third and final Garrison Flag at the Heroes of Public Safety Memorial before Rapp was laid to rest.

Rapp started his career as a firefighter in Lawrence, before joining IFD in 1979. By the time he retired in 2017, Rapp had served as a firefighter for more than four decades.

According to IFD, Rapp received numerous awards during his firefighting career.