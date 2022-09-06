Eskenazi Health announces new east side facility

The health system is building a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 to meet growing demand for services.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health announced a new facility for the east side of Indianapolis designed to meet increasing demand.

As part of a $50 million investment for capital improvements to facilities across Marion County, Eskenazi will build a new state-of-the-art health center to open in 2024 on 38th Street near Arlington Avenue.

The new location is expected to handle 30,000 additional annual visits from both new patients and those currently served by Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor and Eskenazi Health Center North Arlington.

Eskenazi Health is working with members of nearby neighborhoods and community organizations to help plan and design the new facility.

"Today's groundbreaking along East 38th Street represents a significant boost to the community and our city," said U.S. Congressman André Carson, who joined Mayor Joe Hogsett and Gov. Eric Holcomb in heralding the expansion. "Eskenazi Health and its network of neighborhood health centers offer a vital link for so many people to important health care and community resources."

The facility will serve as a hub for community gathering, providing accessible care options and social amenities under one roof. In addition, Eskenazi Health will renovate and upgrade other primary care facilities in its network of care. Some of these enhancements are already in progress.

Eskenazi Health Center East 38th Street is the second primary care center built under the Eskenazi Health name since the opening of Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street in October 2013.

The new health center will be located near the IndyGo Purple Line, which connects patients to public transportation, walking trails and community plazas.