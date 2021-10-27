Eskenazi Health hosts virtual open house for nurse candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — There's an event Wednesday showcasing opportunities for nurses looking for work.
Eskenazi Health is hosting a virtual open house for potential nurse candidates.
You'll be able to hear from managers across multiple departments, like radiology, critical care, NICU and primary care.
It's from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
You can learn more and register here.
