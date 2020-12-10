COVID-19 becoming more of a reality as cases increase again

On top of the new cases, the state also reported seven new deaths that occurred on Friday and Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — After three straight days of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in Indiana, the state saw a slight dip in cases on Sunday with 1,579 new cases, which is still the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

This new spike in cases has made the virus more of a reality for Hoosiers who either tested positive for the COVID-19 or knew someone who has.

“In March and April, it didn’t seem real at first because I didn’t know anyone who had it,” Natalia Dickerson said.

Dickerson was getting her senior photos taken at White River State Park. She said like many seniors, she has felt the impact of coronavirus, but it didn’t sink in till some of her friends and family started testing positive.

“I know some people from school that had it. My stepdad had two family members that passed away from it,” Dickerson said.

For others, they feel blessed to be healthy and untouched by the virus.

“It’s been an eye-opener. We’ve learned your health is your own responsibility,” Sharvee Chaturvedi said. “People adapt and we have adapted pretty well. You kind of make your happiness in the small things you do.”

It’s also been a tricky year for new parents as they try and navigate this pandemic with a newborn.

“I’ve just stayed in mostly because I didn’t want to expose him very much,” said one mom.

She said she tries to get out but is also trying to stay vigilant.

“It is still scary because you don’t know how it is going to affect you. You don’t know if it is going to change over time or if the symptoms are going to be different or anything like that,” she said.