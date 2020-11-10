Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State sees record spike in daily cases

Sunday's latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana sees record spike in daily numbers

The Indiana State Department of Health reported its third record-breaking day in new COVID cases across the state Saturday.

On Thursday, health leaders reported almost 1,500 cases.

Friday, the number of new cases jump dramatically to more than 1,800 Hoosiers confirmed positive for the virus.

Saturday, the daily number climbed to 1,945.

The state has not seen more than 5,000 cases over a three-day span since the pandemic began.

The number of Hoosiers who have died from the virus now stands at 3,555.

More than 1,47 million Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. Nine percent of those tests have come back positive, according to ISDH records.

The higher infection numbers follow Gov. Holcomb's decision last month to lift most statewide precaution rules while keeping a face mask mandate in place through Oct. 17.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 214,300 deaths and 3.06 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 37.22 million confirmed cases with more than 1.07 million deaths and 25.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

India cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 7 million with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours.

India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S.