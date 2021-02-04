WATCH LIVE: Surgeon General, CDC Director, Fauci provide COVID updates

As the U.S. nears 100 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus, the CDC is reportedly set to announce new travel guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

WASHINGTON — White House health officials on Friday plan to hold a coronavirus briefing to update Americans on the country's response efforts against the virus.

The 11 a.m. ET briefing is expected to include the officials usually at these briefings, leading infections disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. For the first time, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is expected to join the event.

The third briefing of the week comes as the United States nears vaccinating 100 million people against the virus. On Thursday, more than 99 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 56 million people — 17% of the nation's population — were fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden last week upped his promised to vaccinate 200 million Americans by his 100th day in office since he surpassed his original 100 million vaccine promise on his 60th day in office.

It's unknown what the officials plan to discuss during the briefing. But national media outlets like CNN reported that at some point on Friday, the CDC plans to release new travel guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

The new vaccination guidelines follow the CDC backtracking a bit after Dr. Walensky suggested that vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don’t get sick. Walensky told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Monday that the data is not "just in the clinical trials, it’s also in real-world data.”

The CDC told The New York Times Thursday that Walensky was speaking "broadly" in the Maddow interview.

The CDC has continued to encourage Americans to wear masks and to social distance when possible. Although the agency said the risk of exposure and transmission still exists, a "real world" study by the agency released Monday found the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were highly effective at 90% after two doses.

The coronavirus, which was first directed in the United States in January of 2020, is blamed for the deaths of more than 552,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.