Notre Dame announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for fall 2021 semester

The announcement comes just one day before an on-campus vaccine clinic opens for all students.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday all students will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination beginning with the fall 2021 semester.

University executive officers sent a letter to the campus community Wednesday, saying the requirement is a "new and important addition to our health policies." The school will allow for medical and religious exemptions.

"The safety of the University and local communities is always our highest priority," said President John I. Jenkins.

The announcement comes shortly after universities across the state — including Notre Dame — announced on-campus vaccine clinics for students and faculty. Notre Dame's campus vaccination site will open Thursday, April 8.

Vaccines will be available for all students — undergraduate, graduate and professional. Although faculty and staff will be able to make appointments for the campus clinic, they are encouraged to visit other locations listed on ourshot.in.gov.

According to the university, the Indiana State Department of Health will supply enough doses of the Pfizer shots to vaccinate all students and any faculty or staff members who are still in need of a shot.

All students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



COVID-19 is not the only vaccination the school requires for students. Notre Dame previously had a vaccine requirement — not including medical and religious exemptions — for the following illnesses:

Hepatitis B

Meningitis

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Tetanus

Chickenpox