IU is joining other universities to determine whether vaccinated people can still spread COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is helping researchers answer one of the most difficult questions about vaccines and their effect on the pandemic.

Vaccinations effectively keep people from getting sick, being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

Health experts don't know for certain whether those shots in the arm, prevent the virus from spreading to people who aren't vaccinated.

"We think that a vaccination is going to significantly decrease hour likelihood of transmission, but there hasn't been study to show that and that's an important question to answer," said Assistant Professor Christina Ludema. She is helping lead the new study that is just getting underway.

To get answers, as many as 500 IU Bloomington students are being recruited for a federally funded study. It involves 12,000 students at 20 universities. Half will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine, all the students will take daily COVID-19 tests.

When someone tests positive, researchers will watch to see if the virus is passed on to roommates, friends or anyone they had close contact with.

"It's a tremendously important, if we want to end this pandemic." said epidemiologist Thomas Duszynski.

He explained that a vaccination doesn't prevent someone from being infected with the virus.

"Since you are vaccinated, the virus won't replicate on your system. It is not going anywhere," Duszynski explained.

Knowing whether healthy vaccinated individuals are contagious or safe could alter pandemic related precautions and restrictions on every day behaviors such as: mask wearing, social distancing, working from home, schools, athletic events, and family gatherings.

IU has recruited about half the students it needs. They will be paid nearly a thousand dollars for their work.

"This is offering college students an opportunity to help us put a close to the pandemic," Ludema said.