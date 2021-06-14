Black Firefighters Association hosting three vaccine clinics next week

The campaign with the Marion County Public Health Department features walk-in vaccinations on June 21, 23 and 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighter Corey Floyd answered a few questions while getting vaccinated just to show people the shot is safe.

Monday morning, a Marion County Health Department employee trained to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gave Floyd a single dosage.

Floyd is the president of the Black Firefighters Association. After contracting COVID-19 last year, he remained asymptomatic. But now that he and his wife have a new addition to the family, he's among firefighters taking action.

"I was afraid to get the vaccination," said Nina Powell, a former IFD deputy fire marshal.

Powell just got the vaccine, too. She wants people to get the shot to avoid what happened to her after a serious battle with COVID-19.

"I was just really worried about the outcome and my daughters had COVID as well. Today was just much more reassuring than having COVID," she said.

As part of a plan to increase vaccines in the Black community, Dr. Virginia Caine welcomed the chance to team up with the BFA for a three-day vaccine campaign. Just like Dr. Caine, retired firefighter Monroe Gray hopes it's a gamechanger.

"If they have a place where they can come and feel comfortable and feel safe, then they will come," Gray said.

"We can get the 50%," said Caine, "But it's going to be hard work. It's going to be vaccinating one person at a time."

During the vaccination campaign at the Black Firefighters Association headquarters, they will continue another much-needed service, feeding the hungry, which they started at the beginning of the pandemic.

Everyone who shows up for the vaccine will have access to the free food giveaway. Still, organizers consider the best part will be fighting COVID-19 one shot at a time

"Weigh the information, weigh the consequences, and make an informed choice," Powell said.

The Black Firefighters Association is located at 1201 East 46th Street. The vaccine clinic will be held June 21, 23 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.