Indiana coronavirus updates: Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 599,760 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 175.95 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.8 million deaths. More than 2.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination clinics this week around central Indiana

June 15-16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Morgan County:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St.

Mooresville, IN 46158

June 15-17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Tippecanoe County:

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 State Road 43

West Lafayette, IN 47906

White County:

Reynolds parking lot

401 W. Second St.

Reynolds, IN 47980

June 16-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd.

Richmond, IN 47374

June 16-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):

Jennings County:

Jennings County Fair

4920 N. S.R. 3,

North Vernon, IN 47265

Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the coronavirus pandemic.

As they await the arrival next fall of students who sat out the current school year, educators are also bracing for many students to be less prepared than usual due to lower preschool attendance rates.

"The job of the kindergarten teacher just got a lot harder," said Steven Barnett, senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University. He coauthored a report that found that the number of 4-year-olds participating in preschool fell from 71% before the pandemic to 54% during the pandemic, with poor children much less likely to attend in-person.

Kindergarten is not required in most states, and in normal times, parents sometimes "red-shirt" children who would be young for their kindergarten class to give them an extra year of developmental readiness. This year, even children nowhere near the cutoff age were held out of school because of health concerns and the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

It remains uncertain just how big kindergarten classes will be in the fall. The increase could be offset by parents who decide to wait an extra year to send 5-year-olds or opt for homeschooling because of safety concerns.