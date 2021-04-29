Program helps reimburse funeral expenses of COVID-19 victims

The government will pay up to $9,000 for an individual funeral and up to $35,000 to families who lost numerous loved ones.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, you may be eligible to be reimbursed for the funeral expenses.

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program went on line a couple of weeks ago. Most people are only now finding out about it.

The government will pay up to $9,000 for an individual funeral and up to $35,000 to families who lost numerous loved ones.

Sign up can be tricky. You have to call in, register, and provide a long list of records and receipts.

Attorney Carol Applegate specializes in elder law.

"It sounds great," said Applegate with Applegate & Dillman Elder Law. "They get some money to help reimburse them for some of their funeral expenses, but sometimes my clients give up. They say they can't get through."

The Applegate & Dillman law firm has a help session scheduled for next week.

You can RSVP to Anna@applegate-dillman.com or call 317-492-9569. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees must register in advance and masks are required.