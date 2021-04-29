Tippecanoe County child dies from COVID-19

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department has reported a child under 5 years old has died from COVID-19.
The health department reports the child passed away while at the hospital.
"This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children," the health department said in a press release. "In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures."
RELATED: Indiana health leaders work to combat vaccine hesitancy as cases, hospitalizations increase
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares the following suggestions in preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. The CDC recommends people ages 2 years old and older should wear masks in public.
- Stay 6 feet apart from others who don't live with you.
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it's available to you.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
Hoosiers ages 16 and older can sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines are available to Hoosiers 16 and older, while the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to Hoosiers 18 and older.
