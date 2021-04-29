Tippecanoe County child dies from COVID-19

The Tippecanoe County Health Department said the child was under 5 years of age.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department has reported a child under 5 years old has died from COVID-19.

The health department reports the child passed away while at the hospital.

"This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children," the health department said in a press release. "In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares the following suggestions in preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. The CDC recommends people ages 2 years old and older should wear masks in public.

Stay 6 feet apart from others who don't live with you.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it's available to you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older can sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines are available to Hoosiers 16 and older, while the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to Hoosiers 18 and older.