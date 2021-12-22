Some COVID-19 therapies showing less effective against omicron variant

Research shows the therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron have proven to be less effective against the omicron variant.

INDIANAPOLIS — New data on two popular COVID-19 antibody treatments show the omicron variant overpowers its effectiveness.

Research shows the therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron have proven to be less effective, but the third treatment from U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline shows a strong response against the new COVID-19 strain.

Right now, three antibody treatments are approved to fight COVID-19: Regeneron monoclonal antibodies, Eli Lilly’s antibody treatments and GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab monoclonal antibody.

At the same time, hospitals across Indiana are already stretched thin, short-staffed and tired from fighting the delta surge.

On Monday, the omicron variant officially became the dominant strain in the U.S. and makes up about 73% of new cases, according to the CDC.

“We need to tailor our treatment algorithms appropriately. So, knowing what variant is present may impact treatment,” said Dr. Graham Carlos with Eskenazi Hospital.

The antibody COVID-19 treatments are usually used to keep high-risk patients from getting seriously ill and ending up in the hospital.

“Now this is very early on in the studies and there is more research going in but the early data suggests they are not as effective as they were maybe against delta or other variants of this virus,” said Thomas Duszynski with the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Duszynski said the difference in effectiveness isn’t surprising because the variant is different than the virus that the antibodies were originally trained to fight.

“We don’t want to change vaccines. We don’t want to change these monoclonal antibodies if we don’t have to. So, if there is some level of efficacy that is still there then there is no reason to change,” he said.

With fewer treatments being available right now, this could also put more of a strain on hospitals.

That’s why Duszynski said it’s important for Hoosiers to avoid infection by staying protected.

“Every time someone gets infected, we have this opportunity for new variants or mutations to occur in the population,” he said.

Besides antibody treatments, there is also Remdesivir, which is an FDA-approved antiviral medication.

On Wednesday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill was authorized in the U.S. It’s the first drug of its kind to be approved. It will allow people infected with COVID-19 to take a pill at home and hopefully stay out of the hospital.

It’s prescribed to patients 12 and older shortly after they develop symptoms.

Merck is also waiting for approval on a similar COVID-19 treatment pill.

Statement from Eli Lilly

Lilly has completed analysis of its antibody therapies, including bamlanivimab with etesevimab, along with our investigational antibody bebtelovimab, against the Omicron variant of concern. As expected, we have confirmed reduced neutralization activity of bamlanivimab with etesevimab against the Omicron variant of concern.

We can also report that our investigational antibody, bebtelovimab, maintains neutralization activity against all known variants of concern, including Omicron.

It has always been our view that additional monoclonal antibodies may be needed to address the evolution of the virus. In fact, this is what drove our work on bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, and to begin development of bebtelovimab in January 2021.

Lilly’s role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has been driven by our purpose – to createmedicines that make life better – and our therapies have helped to save tens of thousands of lives.