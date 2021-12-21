Before the holidays, check COVID-19 vaccination rates by ZIP code in Indiana

You may have been keeping up with the percentage of fully vaccinated people in your county as a whole, but what about your ZIP code?

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're traveling around Indiana for the holidays, or coming in from out of town, you may already know 51.74% of the state is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Across the country, Indiana ranks 43 among 50 states for percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated.

Those are the updated numbers for Indiana as a whole, but how much do you know about the vaccination rates within your specific ZIP code?

ZIP code vaccination data analyzed by 13News shows those rates have not changed significantly between the ZIP codes since July, when we first analyzed the data.

Data released December 21 from the Indiana Department of Health shows while some ZIP codes increased their vaccination rates, the discrepancies across ZIP codes remain.

While the 46055 ZIP code has an 82.3% vaccination rate as of Dec. 21, it is next to the 46235 ZIP code where 46.1% of the population was fully vaccinated.

The December numbers mirror what we found in July, when the 46055 ZIP code had a 78.35% vaccination rate, while the 46235 ZIP code had a 38.31% vaccination rate.

It is a similar case in Boone County, where the 46077 ZIP code had a 94.3% vaccination rate as of Dec. 21, where the 46052 had a 56% vaccination rate. In July, 46077 had a 92.4% vaccination rate while 46052 had a 50% vaccination rate.

Zoom in on the map to get a glimpse of how vaccination rates in your ZIP code compare with areas around you, and compare them to July's numbers here.

ZIP codes not on the map include 46063 with a vaccination rate 22%. 46931 with a 58% rate, 47263 with a 29.2% rate, 47437 with a 17.4% rate, and 47881 with a 43% rate.