Are you still waiting on your second round of stimulus relief? The deadline for the IRS to send payments has passed. So, here’s what you should do.

NORFOLK, Va. — 17-year-old Carlos Green and his father, Tony, are quite the online sensation right now.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” said the aspiring teenaged hip-hop artist and music producer.

The Norfolk father and son are going viral on social media, most notably on Tik-Tok. In December, the pair released a song expressing the elder Green’s anticipating of his second round of coronavirus stimulus relief.

“It really had an impact on a lot of people,” said Carlos, who goes by the artist name Razii. “I did not know. He did not know. It’s crazy.”

“All of us need it,” said Tony Green, 61. “You know what I’m saying?”

Millions of people have shared the video as the tune has become an anthem for others still waiting on their checks.

As of January 11, the IRS sent at least 100 million payments of up to $600 to eligible people via direct deposit. The agency said others will receive relief in the mail in the form of check or debit cards in the mail, but it could take up to three to four weeks to arrive.

If you are eligible for relief, you can check the status of your payment using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS site.

However, people who are eligible and do not receive their stimulus payment will need to file a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS.

As for the Greens, they have since received their check and have penned a new song.