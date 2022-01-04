Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS to host vaccine clinic at Arsenal Tech on Wednesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPS hosts vaccine clinic at Arsenal Tech on Wednesday

Indianapolis Public Schools is partnering with the Indiana Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic will begin at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Arsenal Tech High School, 1500 E. Michigan St. First, second and booster doses of the vaccine will be offered in addition to recommended and required school immunizations. The clinic will be limited to students from noon to 2 p.m. Other families, students, and staff may attend from 2:45 to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for all in-school student immunizations and is also recommended for all families attending the after-school clinics. However, on-site registration/authorization will be permitted.

The district will also offer a clinic Thursday at Shortridge High School, 3401 N. Meridian St.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 57.04 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 830,071 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 295.235 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.45 million deaths and more than 9.25 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indianapolis prepares for College Football National Championship amid COVID concerns

COVID-19 is still with us in 2022. But it's not stopping fans from coming to Indy for the college football playoff national championship.

A healthy $150 million economic impact is estimated from the wallets of 100,000 visitors to Indianapolis. But what about the health of all those people mixing with the locals? We will be spreading more than Hoosier hospitality?

"If you are sick, if you have a cough, if you have a runny nose, if you have a fever - please do not attend an event,” said Dr. Michele Saysana with IU Health. “Don't attend an event with your family, and don't attend the college football championship.”

Lucas Oil Stadium will be at full capacity with masks strongly encouraged, but not required.

“People know what it takes in order to be safe,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Wear that mask while indoors. Get vaccinated with the boosters. Get themselves tested before the game."

But neither proof of vaccination nor COVID testing is required for fans going to the game.

State making changes to COVID-19 testing due to rapid test kit shortage

The Indiana State Department of Health is making changes to its testing operations as cases surge and people face a national shortage of the rapid test kits.

Health leaders are extending the hours of the testing and vaccination clinic outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The hours will now be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The extended hours will be in place through Jan. 22.

Appointments for rapid tests previously scheduled for Jan. 4 will be honored while testing supplies last. Rapid tests kits at state and local test sites will only be available for the following individuals going forward: individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. The reason for that is to help keep children in school and to fit the prescribed window for Hoosiers needing a monoclonal antibody treatment.

The two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine, are also available at the clinic.

People can click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. They can also visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Notre Dame reinstates mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

The University of Notre Dame has reinstated a mask requirement for all students, staff and campus visitors as the omicron variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As of Jan. 1, masks were required indoors for all students, staff and visitors to the South Bend campus. School officials say that mandate will continue until 90% of the campus community has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also received a booster shot.

The South Bend Tribune reports the university is also requiring its students and employees to receive and verify the status of a booster vaccination by Jan. 21.

Notre Dame's spring semester classes begin Jan. 10.

CDC signs off on Pfizer booster shots at 5 months, instead of 6

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.