Johnson County Jail on lockdown after 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

The jail is preparing offer inmates the Johnson & Johnson vaccine early next week.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Jail went into lockdown on Sunday after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said the jail was locked down "for the safety and security of the facility and to ensure that it doesn't spread."

Inmates at the jail were tested for coronavirus on Saturday. The positive test results were identified as the jail prepares to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have worked diligently to obtain the vaccine so that we can offer it to the inmates," Sheriff Burgess said.