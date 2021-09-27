Indiana National Guard deployed to Indianapolis hospital to assist with patients

The guardsmen began arriving at the hospital last Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard is assisting the staff at an Indianapolis hospital due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at the facility.

The Guard confirmed to 13News that they have personnel stationed at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street to assist with patient care at the hospital. Hospitalizations have started to drop slightly across Indiana, but the state has been consistently reporting thousands of new cases every day.

The guardsmen began arriving at the hospital last Friday.