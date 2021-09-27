Indiana coronavirus updates: United requiring employees to be vaccinated by Monday, termination proceedings could begin Tuesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 42.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 688,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 231.85 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.74 million deaths. More than 6.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

United requiring employees to be vaccinated by Monday, termination proceedings could begin Tuesday

United Airlines set a deadline of Monday, Sept. 27 for its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated or face termination. However, employees who apply unsuccessfully for an exemption could get more time. They will have five weeks after their denial to get vaccinated.

United said it will start termination proceedings as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 28 against employees who are unvaccinated and have not received an exemption.

Employees who win an exemption will be placed on leave beginning Oct. 2. Some could come back if they wear masks and are tested weekly, although the timing of their return is uncertain.

As of Sept. 22, United said more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline said the new figure does not include the "small number" of employees who are seeking a medical or religious exemption from vaccination.

US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they're confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future.

The spike in demand — expected following last week's federal recommendation on booster shots — would be the first significant jump in months. More than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.

Federal and state health authorities said current supply and steady production of more doses can easily accommodate those seeking boosters or initial vaccination, avoiding a repeat of the frustratingly slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the country early this year.