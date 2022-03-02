Indiana coronavirus updates: Indy Parks lifts mask mandate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indy Parks lifts mask mandate

Indy Parks lifted the mask requirement inside its facilities and family centers, beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Visitors are still encouraged to wear masks and social distance. Park staff will continue to sanitize common areas.

For more information on Indy Parks jobs, programs, and pool schedules, visit parks.indy.gov, contact the Customer Service Center at 317-327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.

FDA adds another COVID-19 test to 'do not use' list

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a "do not use" warning for another COVID-19 test, saying it has not been authorized for use in the U.S. and could provide false results. It's at least the third such warning issued for coronavirus tests this year.

The warning is for the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” from ACON Laboratories. The test comes in a dark blue box with while lettering and symbols in the lower right corner of the box, including the letters “CE.”

The FDA said it should not be confused with the similarly-named "Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test," which comes in a white box. That test is authorized by the FDA and can continue to be used.

The concern is the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” could provide false results. A false positive would mean the test says someone has COVID-19 when they don't. A false negative would indicate the person does not have COVID when they actually do.

ACON recalled the test in the U.S. on Jan. 9. It said the test is only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets.

Indianapolis Public Library bringing back in-person programming

Due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, the Indianapolis Public Library has brought back its in-person programming beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Upcoming in-person programming includes storytime for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers; health and wellness programming and clubs; computer and technology classes; career centers; family game nights; and concerts.

Click here to see a list of upcoming events at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Beginning Monday, March 7, the library will no longer require masks inside its buildings. Masks will still be available upon request.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.09 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 952,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 438.54 million confirmed coronavirus cases with 5.96 million deaths and more than 10.54 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IPS eases COVID-19 protocols

Indianapolis Public Schools is making some changes to the district's COVID-19 protocols as cases decline across the country.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28, face masks became optional for students, staff and visitors at IPS facilities. Also, the district announced that they will be ending social distancing, contact tracing and quarantine protocols in schools.

In a message to parents, IPS also said free PCR and rapid testing will be available for school families and members of the community at Arsenal Tech and Broad Ripple high schools. The testing is in addition to rapid testing available at IPS schools for students and staff and is part of a partnership with Delta Vector.